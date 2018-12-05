

CTV Barrie





Police are trying to locate a man who allegedly fled the scene of a collision on Highway 11 on Wednesday.

Provincial police say a pickup truck hauling three snowmobiles crashed into a ditch south of Cedar Lane in Bracebridge shortly after 8 a.m.

According to police, the driver ran from the crash. The K9 unit and a team of officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.