Man runs from collision on Highway 11
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 12:03PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 5, 2018 12:26PM EST
Police are trying to locate a man who allegedly fled the scene of a collision on Highway 11 on Wednesday.
Provincial police say a pickup truck hauling three snowmobiles crashed into a ditch south of Cedar Lane in Bracebridge shortly after 8 a.m.
According to police, the driver ran from the crash. The K9 unit and a team of officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.