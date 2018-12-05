Police are trying to locate a man who allegedly fled the scene of a collision on Highway 11 on Wednesday.
Provincial police say a pickup truck hauling three snowmobiles crashed into a ditch south of Cedar Lane in Bracebridge shortly after 8 a.m.
According to police, the driver ran from the crash.  The K9 unit and a team of officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.