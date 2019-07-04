

CTV Barrie





Barrie police say a man was robbed while walking to work early this morning.

According to police, a vehicle pulled up alongside the man who was walking along the Anne Street overpass in Barrie shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say an individual got out of the vehicle and allegedly robbed the pedestrian before getting back into the car and driving away.

The victim was uninjured and immediately reported the incident to police.

Police are investigating the incident.