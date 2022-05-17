Man rescues distressed pup from hot car

A woman accused of leaving her puppy in a hot car in Bradford has been charged under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

Police say a man passing by heard barking and noticed the dog inside a vehicle "in obvious distress" in a Holland Street West parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

They say the vehicle's windows were rolled down about two and a half inches, so he was able to squeeze his arm in and unlock the door.

The pup was taken to a store and given water to cool down.

According to police, the dog had been left in the vehicle for about 30 minutes.

"The weather was hot and sunny with a temperature of 28C," police noted.

They say the owner, a 23-year-old Tottenham woman, arrived and spoke with the officers.

She was charged with causing distress to an animal.

Police remind pet owners of the dangers of leaving children and animals unattended in vehicles, especially on hot days.

"It's never safe to leave a child or a pet alone in a vehicle, even for a brief time and with the windows rolled down," South Simcoe Police Services stated.

They recommend calling 911 if you come across a similar situation.