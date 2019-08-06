

CTV Barrie





Rescuers aided a man who fell 25 feet while rock climbing at Devil's Glen Provincial Park in Duntroon over the weekend.

Fire officials say three fire crews and paramedics arrived at the scene on Monday around 12:30 p.m. to rescue the victim.

Crews had to use a utility task vehicle (UTV) to extricate the injured man from the area.

Paramedics say he was taken to the Collingwood hospital with a broken pelvis and other non-life-threatening injuries.