BARRIE -- BARRIE -- A 67-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by his pick-up truck that someone else was driving.

South Simcoe Police told CTV News Monday that they have a team of investigators sorting through the evidence to piece together what happened.

The person they say was driving the truck has not been identified publicly or located by police.

Police were called to a ‘fail to remain’ collision in Bradford Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Drury and Thomas Streets.

Emergency services found the man with critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and later sent to a Toronto trauma centre.

Details aren’t clear at this time, but police say the victim’s vehicle was at a stop sign heading north on Drury Street at Thomas Street when something happened inside the truck.

The man then got out the truck, and the person inside allegedly drove over the man causing his injuries. That person then fled the scene.

Local resident Andrea Pinheiro was out with her children that night when she says she turned around when she heard a truck rev its engine and saw the man being dragged by the truck. ‘It was just the revving that made me look back. I saw the old man hanging, and then I saw him drop,’ she says.

He was dragged about 20 metres. Investigators are still trying to figure out how the driver got control of the victim’s truck.

‘We are still missing some information here, exactly how the victim ended up outside the vehicle and who got into the driver’s seat and drove away, causing the injuries,’ says Sgt. Brad Reynolds.

Police say the truck was found abandoned nearly a kilometre away at Fredrick and Toronto Streets. The truck is a 2015 Black Dodge Ram with license plate AK42726.

The road was closed for several hours for the South Simcoe Police Traffic and Marine Unit to reconstruct the accident scene.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Bureau are now looking for anyone who may have any evidence that can help them piece together what happened.

They are appealing for anyone who may have surveillance video to report it to police or Crimestoppers.