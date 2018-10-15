

A 20-year-old man charged in connection with the death of an Orillia man this summer has been released on bail.

Andrew Franklin sat quietly in the prisoner’s box on Monday morning with his hands cuffed moments before being released.

Franklin is charged with accessory after the fact in the death of Jordan Carter-Bonfield. Carter-Bonfield died July 30 after being stabbed during an altercation on a trail near a Tim Hortons parking lot on Westmount Drive.

On Monday Franklin was released after family posted $43-thousand bail.

Franklin has been ordered not to contact several people involved in the murder case and must stay with his father at all times, except for when he is at work.

Ontario Provincial Police have also arrested and charged 44-year-old Donnie Johnson and 33-year-old Miles Mathias, both from Orillia, with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and two counts each of breach of probation.

A 17-year-old boy is also facing charges.

Police are still looking for a fifth man, 24-year-old Zackary Jones-Sheppard, from Orillia.

“Although we don’t think that this suspect is dangerous, we wouldn’t have anyone really approach him,” says OPP Sgt. Jason Folz.

Police say if you see the suspect to contact police.

Franklin is scheduled to appear in an Orillia courtroom next month.