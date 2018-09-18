

CTV Barrie





A 44-year-old Orillia man charged in connection with a murder in July has been released from jail.

Donny Johnson is charged with conspiring to commit an indictable offence, and against the Crown’s wishes, was released on bail on Monday.

On July 30, 25-year-old Jordan Carter-Bonfield was fatally stabbed following an altercation on a trail near a Tim Hortons parking lot on Westmount Drive in Orillia.

Police allege a 17-year-old boy involved in the dispute on the trail fatally stabbed Carter-Bonfield. The teen has been charged with second-degree murder.

Johnson was released on $10,000 bail and is under house arrest. He is scheduled to appear back in court next month.