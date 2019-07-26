Featured
Man recovering in hospital after being shot in Collingwood
Ontario Provincial Police generic file picture. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 6:24PM EDT
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Collingwood overnight on Friday.
OPP officers and paramedics attended a location on Second Street just after midnight for "a male that was injured as a result of a discharge of a firearm," reads the police release.
The man was taken to a local hospital.
Police are investigating and say there is no concern for public safety.