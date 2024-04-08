BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man plans to renovate home with $150,000 lottery win

    Thomas Amero of Tiny Township holding $150,000 lottery win. (OLG) Thomas Amero of Tiny Township holding $150,000 lottery win. (OLG)
    Thomas Amero from Tiny Township was in disbelief after he won $150,000 playing the Bigger Spin Instant Game.

    "It was just a regular day when I bought my ticket and won a spin," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

    The 67-year-old plays the lottery a couple of times a week and says his favourite games are Lotto Max and the Bigger Spin Instant game.

    Thomas said when the wheel landed on the $150,000 prize amount, he jumped.

    "I was shocked and beyond thrilled. I told my wife and close friends the news about my win. They're all happy for me," Amero said.

    Thomas intends to use his winnings to renovate his home, and he plans to save the remains.

    The Bigger Spin Instant Game is available for $10 per play.

