A man’s condition has been upgrades to stable after a serious crash in Mulmur Township on Saturday.

His mangled vehicle was barely recognizable after it got torn in half from impact.

Ontario Provincial Police Constable Paul Nancekivell says the Toyota Corolla and a transport truck collided just after 10 a.m. on Saturday at Prince of Wales Road and County Road 17, north-east of Shelburne.

Police say the driver of the Corolla slowed at a stop sign, but didn’t come to a complete stop. They say he pulled out in front of the transport truck, which couldn’t stop in time and struck the car.

Police determined the cause thanks to video on a nearby property.

No charges have been laid. They will be determined once the man has further recovered.

The driver of the Corolla was the sole occupant of the car.

Two people in the truck were not injured.