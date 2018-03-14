

CTV Barrie





An Innisfil man needed 40 stitches after he was stabbed in the arm following a domestic dispute.

South Simcoe Police says the 44 year old was talking with his wife in their Innisfil driveway about her intention to leave him on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, a friend of his wife got out of a car with a knife and approached the man. Police say he grabbed the woman’s arm in self-defence and was stabbed.

His wife and her friend then left the home. The 26-year-old woman later surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and theft.

The victim received 40 stitches to his arm. Police say he may have sustained permanent damage because of the wound.

The accused appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon.