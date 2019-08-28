

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police say an elderly man may have suffered a medical emergency that caused him to veer into oncoming traffic this morning in Collingwood.

The OPP says the 80-year-old man was travelling in the area of Mountain Road and Kells Crescent when he swerved and crashed into an oncoming vehicle and forced another into the ditch.

Police say the victim's vehicle continued off the road before coming to a stop on a nearby property.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled in the coming days to determine exactly how the driver died.

No one else was injured in the collision.

Police are continuing to investigate.