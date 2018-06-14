Featured
Man known to visit Barrie wanted under Canada-wide warrant
Keith James is wanted by police for allegedly breaching his parole. (OPP/ Handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 1:09PM EDT
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who is known to visit the Barrie area.
Keith James is wanted by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad for allegedly breaching parole. He is currently serving a two year sentence for robbery and theft.
The 33 year old is described as being 5’11”, 200 pounds, with a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. James is known to visit Angus and Barrie.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.