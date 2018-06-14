

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who is known to visit the Barrie area.

Keith James is wanted by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad for allegedly breaching parole. He is currently serving a two year sentence for robbery and theft.

The 33 year old is described as being 5’11”, 200 pounds, with a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. James is known to visit Angus and Barrie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.