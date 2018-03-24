

The Canadian Press





Police are appealing to the public for help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a charge of being unlawfully at large.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Houle is serving a sentence of just over three years for multiple offences including break and enter, theft over five-thousand dollars and possessing a stolen credit card.

He's described as Caucasian, six feet two inches tall and about 190 pounds, with tattoos including a tiger on his left shoulder and a snake on his left forearm.

Police say he's known to frequent the Ottawa, Barrie and Thunder Bay areas.