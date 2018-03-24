Featured
Man known to frequent Barrie area wanted on Canada-wide warrant
James Houle, 39, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a charge of being unlawfully at large. (Submitted photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 11:03AM EDT
Police are appealing to the public for help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a charge of being unlawfully at large.
Thirty-nine-year-old James Houle is serving a sentence of just over three years for multiple offences including break and enter, theft over five-thousand dollars and possessing a stolen credit card.
He's described as Caucasian, six feet two inches tall and about 190 pounds, with tattoos including a tiger on his left shoulder and a snake on his left forearm.
Police say he's known to frequent the Ottawa, Barrie and Thunder Bay areas.