Man killed while working on car in auto repair shop
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 10:18AM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a worker at an auto repair shop in Port Elgin.
Saugeen Shores police are also investigating the fatal workplace accident that happened on Thursday.
They say the 54-year-old Southampton man was working on a car when he was critically injured.
He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released.