Man killed in head-on Collingwood crash
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 11:56AM EST Last Updated Monday, January 11, 2021 12:46PM EST
A stretch of Poplar Sideroad in Collingwood, Ont. on Monday, January 11, 2021 that was the site of a fatal crash (Roger Klein/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One man is dead following a head-on crash in Collingwood Sunday.
It happened on Poplar Sideroad just east of Raglan Street at about 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
OPP say a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic, smashing straight into a sedan.
The 37-year-old Wasaga Beach man driving the car was killed. Police say the driver of the truck was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
