BARRIE, ONT. -- One man is dead following a head-on crash in Collingwood Sunday.

It happened on Poplar Sideroad just east of Raglan Street at about 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

OPP say a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic, smashing straight into a sedan.

The 37-year-old Wasaga Beach man driving the car was killed. Police say the driver of the truck was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.