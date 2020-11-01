BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is dead after an ATV rollover in Bradford.

Police say it happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area off a trail near Line 10 and Yonge Street.

A 55-year-old Alliston man was discovered deceased. Police say he had set out for a ride Saturday morning.

It is not clear what caused the ATV to roll, but South Simcoe Police’s traffic unit is investigating.