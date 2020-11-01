Advertisement
Man killed in ATV rollover
Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 7:44PM EST
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is dead after an ATV rollover in Bradford.
Police say it happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area off a trail near Line 10 and Yonge Street.
A 55-year-old Alliston man was discovered deceased. Police say he had set out for a ride Saturday morning.
It is not clear what caused the ATV to roll, but South Simcoe Police’s traffic unit is investigating.