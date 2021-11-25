Man killed during OPP theft investigation in Bobcaygeon

Barrie, Ont. -

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a man after a provincial police officer discharged his firearm near a residence north of Bobcaygeon.

Police say residents in the area can expect an increased police presence in the area of Devitts Road but say there is no concern for public safety.

The details of the incident at this point are limited, but Kawartha Lakes OPP said officers attended a residence for a theft investigation, and "during an interaction, a firearm was discharged."

"There has been an encounter here with officers and an individual," OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police aren't able to comment further on the incident because the SIU invoked its mandate.

The SIU investigates any circumstance involving police that results in injury or death.