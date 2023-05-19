Man killed after 50-foot fall from tree identified as Toronto firefighter, father of 2

A man who died after falling 50 feet out of a tree earlier this week in Oro-Medonte has been identified as a 45-year-old firefighter and father of two.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Ryan Reesor of Springwater Township spent over 27 years as a firefighter, primarily with Toronto Fire Services.

On the Toronto Fire Services Honour Guard Facebook page, a post is dedicated to Reesor, stating in part, "It is with the deepest regret we share the notice of the recent Toronto Active Member death."

Reesor, described as "the rock of his entire family," was working on a tree at a house on Huronwoods Drive early Wednesday afternoon when he fell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the OPP coroner is investigating.

The GoFundMe campaign launched to support his wife and two children had raised over $47,000 of its $50,000 goal at the time of this article.