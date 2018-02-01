

A Bradford home was ransacked in a Wednesday afternoon break-in.

South Simcoe Police says a man could be seen on surveillance footage walking up the driveway of the house on Melbourne Drive, at around 12 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect gained entry to the house by kicking in a back door.

When the resident returned home three hours later, she found two rooms ransacked.

The suspect was seen wearing a long jacket with a hood, dark pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.