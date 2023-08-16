Man injured, suspect wanted in Midland assault: OPP

Police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Midland.

Provincial police say a 56-year-old man was assaulted with an edged weapon Tuesday night at his Robert Street home.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Following the alleged assault, officers and the K9 unit searched the area for the suspect, who fled the scene before the authorities arrived. He remains at large.

Investigators say the suspect is known to them, however they did not provide further information.

They believe this to be an isolated incident, adding there is no immediate threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, via email, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.