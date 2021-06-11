BARRIE, ONT. -- A Halloween fright wasn't what families at Stonemount park in Angus expected Wednesday evening, but a scary situation is what they got, according to police.

A man in a Michael Myers mask allegedly showed up at the park banging a wrench, yelling at people, and taking pictures of children.

Nottawasaga OPP said they were called by parents at the park when a confrontation erupted between the male and several young teens.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Police tracked down the masked man and charged a 24-year-old from Essa Township with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, resisting a peace officer, mischief, causing a disturbance and criminal harassment.

The man will remain in jail pending a bail hearing.