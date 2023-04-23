Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Barrie's west end, suspects wanted

Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.

Police say a man in his mid 40's was walking along the catwalk from Leacock Drive to Kipling Place at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the man got involved in an altercation with a group of people on the catwalk and was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident to be isolated, and detectives are still investigating.

- This developing story will be updated as more details become available