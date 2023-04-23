Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Barrie's west end, suspects wanted
Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.
Police say a man in his mid 40's was walking along the catwalk from Leacock Drive to Kipling Place at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Investigators say the man got involved in an altercation with a group of people on the catwalk and was shot multiple times.
He was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the incident to be isolated, and detectives are still investigating.
- This developing story will be updated as more details become available
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
New study shows the fatal impact of climate change on the snowshoe hare
For animals that camouflage to hide from predators during the winter, a new study shows how climate change is presenting a unique challenge that could have ripple effects on their entire ecosystem.
PSAC, Treasury Board president blame each other for the pace of contract talks
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
Atlantic
-
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
-
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainfall warnings issued for Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Montreal and other regions of Quebec. The Montreal and Laval regions are forecast to expect as much as 35 millimetres of rain on Sunday.
-
One of Quebec's most wanted suspects has been arrested, facing 1st-degree murder charge
Quebec provincial police (SQ) said on Sunday that officers arrested a 20-year-old man listed as one of the most wanted suspects in the province. Alexandre Durant-Artiles was wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny.
-
Teen author with autism on Montreal's Shore in high demand for readings
A high school student on the autism spectrum in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore has written and published a book and is promoting it at her school board. Annabel Adewunmi is the 16-year-old author of "Our Brother Robin," a book about a five-year-old robot, who, like her, has autism.
Ottawa
-
Western New York earthquake felt in eastern Ontario
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake 20 km southwest of Watertown, New York at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in Ottawa, Kingston, Montreal and the Toronto area reported feeling the earthquake.
-
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
-
'Night mayor' to help grow and develop Ottawa's nightlife economy
The city of Ottawa will create the position of a 'night mayor' as part of a new strategy to grow and develop the capital's 'nightlife' economy and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Toronto
-
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
-
Dead man discovered while resident walks dog near Toronto: police
A resident found a dead man while walking their dog north of Toronto on Sunday morning, police said in a press release.
-
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns
One of the largest strike actions in Canadian history, an ongoing murder trial in Kitchener, and a big lottery win for a Kitchener receptionist round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
COVID-19 ICU admissions hit zero for first time in six months in Waterloo region
For the first time in months, hospitals in Waterloo region don’t have COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Units.
-
Youth charged for allegedly trying to steal vehicle in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a girl after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in Kitchener.
London
-
Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting
London, Ont. police were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.
-
‘From 50 bikes per year to 500’: London’s Big Bike Giveaway has come a long way
Since Big Bike Giveaway’s inception in 2014, Shayne Hodgson and his wife Monica have fixed and gifted more than 3,200 bikes to Londoners in need.
-
Drunk driver causes damage in Sarnia
Police posted photos on social media of a scene that showed a damaged grassy area and a vehicle with a broken wheel.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Windsor
-
41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon runs Sunday
The 41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor, Ont. runs Sunday.
-
Windsor police involved in Amherstburg investigation
Windsor police began an “active investigation” Saturday evening in Amherstburg.
-
W.E.S.T. of Windsor training more women for skilled trades through week of workshops
One of the organizations behind a weeklong series of trades exploration workshops is hoping they will get women excited about entering the skilled trades.
Calgary
-
YYC's toy plane carousel searching for a new local home
A massive tin toy plane display that has spent more than 20 years spinning around Calgary's airport is in need of a new home.
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche in Lake Louise Saturday.
-
Calgary-born Laird Macintosh makes Broadway history as final Phantom
Western Canada High School not only produced two 2023 Juno nominees (Devon Cole and Tate McCrae), but it turns out an alumnus of the Calgary high school just made Broadway history.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man whose allegations led to trial over police 'Starlight Tours' dies at 56
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of an infamous police misconduct trial passed away on April 2.
-
Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down 0-3 in playoff series
The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Dog dies after being attacked by bear in Jasper National Park
Parks Canada is warning people after a dog died following an attack by a black bear on Saturday in Jasper National Park.
-
Oilers seek more goals, fewer penalties in Game 4 of playoff series versus Kings
Goals have been harder to come by in the playoffs for the NHL's most prolific team, but Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft believes that dam will break.
-
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
Vancouver
-
'It's like losing a member of the family': Kitsilano Showboat fire under investigation by Vancouver police
The investigation into a fire that severely damaged the Kitsilano Showboat, a historic outdoor amphitheatre, early Saturday is now being assisted by the Vancouver Police Department, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Sunday.
-
Large fire engulfs barn in Delta Saturday night
Firefighters battled a large blaze at what appears to be a barn in Delta Saturday night.
-
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham earn promotion after winning National League title
Wrexham secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer on Saturday, achieving the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob. Wrexham clinches the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.