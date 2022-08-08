Man in hospital after crashing into stone wall on Muskoka Road 38

A man is in hospital after crashing into a rock wall on a roadway near Bracebridge on Sunday.

Bracebridge OPP responded to the collision on Muskoka Road 38 at approximately 7 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a rock cut.

A 34-year-old man from MacTier was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Muskoka Road 38 was closed for several hours and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online.