

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





A man in his twenties has suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in Innisfil.

The crash happened on Sideroad 10, between 4th Line and 5th Line, just after 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

South Simcoe Police say the man was ejected from his vehicle after losing control, and striking a utility pole.

CTV News has learned ORNGE air ambulance landed at the scene around 6 p.m. The patient was airlifted to Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto for treatment.

Investigators remain at the scene of the crash.

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for some time.