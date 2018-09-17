Featured
Man in critical condition following Georgina shooting, suspects wanted
York regional police
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 17, 2018 1:10PM EDT
A 23-year-old Toronto man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot on Monday in Georgina.
York Regional Police say they are looking for suspects and anyone who may have seen anything shortly after midnight in the Metro Road and Spring Road area of Keswick.
Witnesses reported seeing five to six suspects get into a silver-coloured vehicle and flee the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.