A 23-year-old Toronto man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot on Monday in Georgina.

York Regional Police say they are looking for suspects and anyone who may have seen anything shortly after midnight in the Metro Road and Spring Road area of Keswick.

Witnesses reported seeing five to six suspects get into a silver-coloured vehicle and flee the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.