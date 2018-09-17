Featured
Man in critical condition after hit and run
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 4:44PM EDT
A 44-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect after the driver failed to remain at the scene in Markham.
Officers responded to the area of Birchmount Road and Royal Crest Court around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light-coloured SUV and police say it should have fresh, front-end damage from hitting someone.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
The investigation is continuing.