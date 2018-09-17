

CTV Barrie





A 44-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect after the driver failed to remain at the scene in Markham.

Officers responded to the area of Birchmount Road and Royal Crest Court around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light-coloured SUV and police say it should have fresh, front-end damage from hitting someone.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation is continuing.