Police say a 67-year old man is in critical condition after being struck by his own pick-up truck that someone else was driving.

South Simcoe Police were called to a ‘fail to remain’ collision in Bradford Saturday night around 9:00p.m. in the area of Drury and Thomas Streets.

Emergency services found the man with critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and later sent to a Toronto trauma centre.

Details aren’t clear at this time, but police say the victim’s vehicle was at a stop sign heading north on Drury Street at Thomas Street when something happened inside the truck.

The man then got out the truck and the person inside allegedly drove over the man causing his injuries. That person also fled the scene.

Police say the truck was found abandoned nearly a kilometer away at Fredrick and Toronto Streets. The truck is a 2015 Black Dodge Ram with license plate AK42726.

The road was closed for several hours for the South Simcoe Police Traffic and Marine Unit to reconstruct the accident scene. The intersection has been reopened.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Bureau are now looking for anyone who may have any evidence that can help them piece together what happened.

They are appealing for anyone who may have surveillance video to report it to police or Crimestoppers.

As of Sunday morning, South Simcoe Police say the man's condition in hospital has not changed.