BARRIE -- A man has been airlifted to a trauma centre after a single-vehicle crash in Adjala-Tosorontio.

According to paramedics, the victim was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed on Concession Road 7 on Tuesday morning.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, sustained critical injuries, according to paramedics.

Ontario Provincial Police closed the area between 5th Sideroad and County Road 14 for the investigation.

The road has since reopened.