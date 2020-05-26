Man in critical condition after crashing vehicle in Adjala-Tosorontio
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 12:01PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:02PM EDT
OPP has closed a section of Concession Road 7 in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., for a single-vehicle crash investigation on Tues., May 26, 2020. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE -- A man has been airlifted to a trauma centre after a single-vehicle crash in Adjala-Tosorontio.
According to paramedics, the victim was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed on Concession Road 7 on Tuesday morning.
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, sustained critical injuries, according to paramedics.
Ontario Provincial Police closed the area between 5th Sideroad and County Road 14 for the investigation.
The road has since reopened.
