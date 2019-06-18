

CTV Barrie





A 22-year-old Bradford man is facing charges after allegedly threatening his ex-roommate with a knife.

South Simcoe Police say officers were called to a Bradford restaurant on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

The employee told police he had locked himself in the back of the restaurant because his former roommate was threatening him.

Police say they found the suspect trying to get into a locked entrance at the rear of the restaurant.

He was arrested and police say they found a knife on him.

No one was injured.

The accused was charged with uttering death threats and possessing a dangerous weapon.

He was released with the condition not to attend the restaurant or have any communication with the victim.

He is also prohibited from carrying any weapons.