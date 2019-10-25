Featured
Man hides in backroom until closing; confronts employee with knife: police
South Simcoe Police along with Barrie's police canine unit tracked down an Innisfil man accused of a violent assault and armed robbery on Thursday night.
Police say the 52-year-old man hid in the backroom at an Innisfil business until closing and then confronted the employee with a knife.
They claim the man assaulted the employee before running from the building emptyhanded.
Officers and the K9 unit quickly arrested the man at a nearby address. They say they also recovered a knife.
The accused is charged with break and enter, armed robbery and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say the employee was not physically hurt.