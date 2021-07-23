BARRIE, ONT. -- A Penetanguishene man who police say was found passed out behind the wheel of a parking car faces impaired driving charges.

Southern Georgian Bay provincial police officers say they received a call from a concerned citizen about a driver asleep in a vehicle in a parking lot on Harriett Street on Wednesday night.

Police arrived said they spoke with the man before charging him with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The 63-year-old accused was released on recognizance to appear in court in August.

He could face a 90-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Under the Ministry of Transportation guidelines, police can charge a driver behind the wheel with being impaired, whether the vehicle is moving or not.

An impaired driving conviction remains on a driver's record for a minimum of 10 years. First-time convictions result in a one-year licence suspension.