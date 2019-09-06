Featured
Man found dead outside Orillia address
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 5:56PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Orillia.
Paramedics responded to a report of a deceased person outside a Fittons Road West address on Thursday morning.
The OPP is investigating the death of the 24-year-old man, whose identity has not been released.
Police have not provided any further information and are asking anyone who knows anything to contact the OPP.