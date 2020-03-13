BARRIE -- Police believe there is a connection to a man who was found dead in Toronto and a shooting in Clearview Township earlier this month.

Police say one person was sent to the hospital, and they were looking for a second, possibly injured person, and the suspect after the incident at a residence on Collingwood Clearview Townline on March 2nd.

Meanwhile, Toronto Police found a 36-year-old man and believe he died of injuries as a result of a shooting.

The suspect(s) have not been located, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.