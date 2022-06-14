Man found dead in Gravenhurst townhome after gunshots were reported

Provincial police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a townhouse complex in Gravenhurst following reports of gunshots Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the Lofty Pines Drive complex and requested residents remain indoors while officers secured the area.

OPP says once the OPP's Tactics and Response Unit and Emergency Response Team arrived to assist at the scene, the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence.

"We had no interaction with the subject," said Insp. Jason Nickle, the Bracebridge detachment commander.

Police say they spoke with another individual inside the townhouse who confirmed the man's death.

"There are no charges pending," added Nickle.

Police say one woman who was an acquaintance of the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how she was injured.

Lofty Pines Drive between Muskoka Road North and Walton Street was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.