Caledon OPP is investigating after a man was found dead at a house near Bolton.

Police responded to a call at a property on Humber Station Road just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The OPP have identified him as 54-year-old Joseph Anthony Colavita.

Police have not revealed how the Toronto man died. A post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday in Toronto.

Humber Station Road is closed between Healey Road and Mayfield Road for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.