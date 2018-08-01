Featured
Man found dead at residence near Bolton, OPP investigating
The Caledon OPP major crime unit investigates a sudden death near Bolton, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018. (Roger Klein/CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:49AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 1, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Caledon OPP is investigating after a man was found dead at a house near Bolton.
Police responded to a call at a property on Humber Station Road just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The OPP have identified him as 54-year-old Joseph Anthony Colavita.
Police have not revealed how the Toronto man died. A post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday in Toronto.
Humber Station Road is closed between Healey Road and Mayfield Road for the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.