BARRIE, ONT. -- Police in Collingwood closed a portion of Third Street for an investigation after a confrontation between officers, and an allegedly armed man ended with the man being fatally shot Wednesday afternoon.

An eyewitness says the man, believed to be in his 20s, was walking down Third Street near Beech Street with a weapon.

"The cop told him to drop the eff'in gun, and the kid said F-U and continued to walk up the sidewalk, and the officer shot," she pauses, visibly upset. "Oh my god. I'm sorry, I was just standing so close."

The shooting happened shortly before the noon hour in a residential area near downtown.

The man was taken to the hospital. Ontario's watchdog tweeted out the man's injuries were fatal.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.