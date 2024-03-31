Man facing multiple weapons-related charges after dispute in Angus

Nottawasaga OPP has arrested and laid ten charges against a man from Essa Township.

On March 22, officers entered an investigation of a man uttering threats in the area of Angus. As a result, a 50-year-old man was arrested, and a loaded firearm and ammunition were seized.

The man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, careless use and storage of a firearm, and resisting an officer, among other accusations.

He was held for bail and remanded into custody.