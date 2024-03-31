BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man facing multiple weapons-related charges after dispute in Angus

    Firearm with bullets (CTV News)
    Share

    Nottawasaga OPP has arrested and laid ten charges against a man from Essa Township.

    On March 22, officers entered an investigation of a man uttering threats in the area of Angus. As a result, a 50-year-old man was arrested, and a loaded firearm and ammunition were seized.

    The man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, careless use and storage of a firearm, and resisting an officer, among other accusations.

    He was held for bail and remanded into custody.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News