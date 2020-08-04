Advertisement
Man facing charges after homeowners find him drinking a beer in their garage, police say
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 2:04PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 2:05PM EDT
BARRIE -- A 34-year-old man is facing break and enter charges after homeowners found him sitting in their garage drinking a beer, police say.
Police say homeowners returned to their home on Rose Point Road in Seguin Township around 7:30 a.m. on July 30.
According to police, the family believes the man was even inside their home "as the interior was disturbed."
Police say 34-year-old Shane Sauder now faces multiple charges including
- Break and enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence, contrary to Section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Unlawfully in a dwelling house, contrary to Section 348(1) CC,
- Mischief - interfere with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property - under $5000, contrary to Section 430(4) CC, and
- Theft under $5000, contrary to Section 344(b) CC.
He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound court on August 5.