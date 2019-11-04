A 29-year-old man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a hydro pole and leaving the scene is facing a long list of charges.

South Simcoe Police say the vehicle landed on its roof along Highway 89 just east of 10th Sideroad in Innisfil on Saturday afternoon. They say witnesses saw the driver climb out the rear window of the smashed-up car.

Police say one person tried to chase the driver as he ran from the crash but stopped the pursuit in a forested area.

Later that evening, police were called about a man knocking on doors who matched the driver's description.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police claim he tested positive for THC and said they seized a quantity of marijuana from the accused.

The Niagara Falls man faces nine charges in total and was released with a future court date.