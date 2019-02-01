Featured
Man faces several charges after running from scene of crash
OPP cruiser as seen in January.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 5:55PM EST
A New Tecumseth man who allegedly ran from the scene of a collision on Thursday evening is facing several charges.
OPP say two vehicles collided on Highway 9 and Concession Road 8 in Caledon. Police say the one driver remained while the other was seen running into a wooded area following the crash.
Police called the K9 unit to help locate the driver in the extreme weather conditions.
He was arrested and taken to hospital as a precaution.
The 46-year-old accused faces several charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle and possession of stolen property.