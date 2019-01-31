

CTV Barrie





A 34-year-old man faces more than 20 charges related to several break-ins at homes around Dufferin and other counties.

Police say the break-ins date back more than a year to the spring of 2018.

According to officers, the Brantford man may face more charges as they continue to investigate more incidents.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing in Orangeville.

A 30-year-old Brantford woman is facing a charge of being in possession of stolen property. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police say they do not believe there is any connection to the break-ins that have been reported in Fieldstone and Mono.

Those investigations are continuing.