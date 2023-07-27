Man faces five charges after pulling a firearm on a rideshare driver at Georgian Mall

Barrie Police have laid five charges against a 40-year-old male after they responded to a weapons call at Georgian Mall Thursday evening.

According to police, the man pointed a revolver-style gun at a rideshare driver due to an accusation of theft regarding property found in the driver's car.

Investigators believe the driver was attempting to return the property in his vehicle that did not belong to him to its rightful owner. However, before he could do so, he was accused of stealing the property by the suspect, who then removed a large handgun from a bag and pointed it threateningly at the driver.

Police say thanks to a detailed description; they were able to locate and arrest the suspect within minutes of receiving the call shortly before 8 p.m.

Police determined the firearm is a paintball style revolver that was modified to carry ammunition capable of causing serious injury or death.

The accused male is charged with:

– Assault with a Weapon

– Pointing a Firearm

– Utter Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

– Carry Concealed Weapon

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.