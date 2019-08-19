

CTV Barrie





A 33-year-old man is facing drug-related charges following the death of a Saugeen First Nation woman.

Grey Bruce OPP says the 24-year-old victim showed signs of an opioid overdose on Aug. 10th. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The accused is charged with trafficking opioids and methamphetamines and failing to comply with a probation order.

The investigation is ongoing.