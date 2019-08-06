

CTV Barrie





A 39-year-old man is facing several charges after an alleged stabbing.

West Grey police say they were called to a residence in Ayton on Sunday after a heated argument between a man and woman who were sitting in the front seat of a parked vehicle.

Investigators say the accused slid into the back seat and began stabbing the man with a butterfly knife.

They say the woman was also stabbed in her hand while attempting to separate the men.

Both victims were treated for their injuries in hospital.

The accused is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.