Man drowns in cottage country
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 6:32PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 9, 2020 6:37PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man in cottage country.
Police say they were called to an address in Muskoka Lakes Township Saturday morning when a man didn’t return from a walk.
He was found near a dock in the water of Three Mile Lake and rushed to hospital. Life-saving efforts did not work.
On Sunday, OPP could not say how the man wound up in the water. They hope a post-mortem examination will shed light on how he died.