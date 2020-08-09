BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man in cottage country.

Police say they were called to an address in Muskoka Lakes Township Saturday morning when a man didn’t return from a walk.

He was found near a dock in the water of Three Mile Lake and rushed to hospital. Life-saving efforts did not work.

On Sunday, OPP could not say how the man wound up in the water. They hope a post-mortem examination will shed light on how he died.