

CTV Barrie





An ATV collision caught on camera has York Regional Police looking for four suspects.

Police released security footage of a man riding the all-terrain vehicle directly into a car parked in a driveway in Vaughan. The suspect flies over the ATV on impact and scrambles to get back up.

Several other men are caught on the video running over to help the rider. The four men can be seen driving off in a dark-coloured BMW.

Police are looking to identify those involved.