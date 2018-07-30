The search continues for a suspect police in Orillia described as a young man they believe is responsible for the death of another young man. Witnesses say those two men and possibly others may have crossed paths at the Highwayman Inn near Westmount Drive North.

“I was staying in the bottom floor and it happened in the floor above us. So let’s hope they catch the perpetrator” said Connor Doll.

OPP tactical, canine and forensic identification units searched the wooded area nearby as the OPP helicopter hovered high above looking for someone.

“We’re conducting a search of the area, not only potentially for evidence but for any individual or individuals that could be associated to this occurrence,” Sgt. Peter Leon told CTV News.

Witnesses say the man was found in medical distress in the Tim Hortons parking lot where first responders attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

“There appears to have been an altercation that took place on the north side of the Tim Hortons…the individual made his way up into the parking lot area,” said Leon.

“They were doing CPR on him and they lifted him up and put him on the stretcher and he didn’t look like he was doing too well” said customer Brenda Morgan.

Though Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety, they haven’t released names or information about the victim or suspects.