Man dies in ATV crash in Innisfil Sunday
Published Sunday, April 17, 2022 4:26PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, April 17, 2022 10:07PM EDT
Police are investigating a serious ATV crash in Innisfil on Sun. April 17, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)
One person has died in a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil Sunday afternoon.
According to fire officials, it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Killarney Beach Road and Elizabeth Avenue. A 40-year-old man crashed his ATV vehicle into a hydro pole.
The man was transported to Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.
