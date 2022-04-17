One person has died in a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Killarney Beach Road and Elizabeth Avenue. A 40-year-old man crashed his ATV vehicle into a hydro pole.

The man was transported to Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.