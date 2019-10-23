Featured
Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving: OPP
Police blocked a section of Highway 48 in Georgina on Wednesday morning following a fatal crash on Oct. 23, 2019 (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:47AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:41PM EDT
A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Georgina on Wednesday morning.
Police say the 76-year-old suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel that lead to the crash.
Provincial police closed Highway 48 between Lakeridge Road and River Beach Road for the investigation.
The area has since reopened.
Officers say the senior was the lone occupant in the vehicle.